Inter Milan ponder move for Man Utd outcast

Inter Milan are reportedly considering a move for French striker Anthony Martial, who is soon to part ways with Manchester United as his contract expires this June.

Previously linked with Inter Milan, Martial’s fluctuating performance, marked by a mere goal in 13 Premier League appearances this season, has yet to solidify interest from the Nerazzurri.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that despite these concerns, the financial allure of acquiring Martial without a transfer fee could prompt Inter’s management, Marotta and Ausilio, to deliberate further.

Additionally, Inter’s attack is set to be bolstered by Mehdi Taremi’s arrival from Porto, positioning Anthony Martial as a supplementary option.

With potential suitors in France and interest from Fenerbahce, Martial’s future remains a subject of speculation, amidst Inter’s broader strategy to enhance their forward line.