Ipswich, Coventry and Hull push to sign Bournemouth forward

Ipswich Town, Coventry City and Hull City are all pushing to sign Bournemouth forward Daniel Jebbison as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk reports that the newly-promoted trio have shown firm interest in the 22-year-old, who impressed during a loan spell at Preston North End last season.

Jebbison scored six goals and added two assists from 22 Championship starts, boosting his reputation as a powerful young striker with room to grow.

Bournemouth, however, are not believed to be keen on a permanent sale. The Cherries still rate the former Sheffield United forward highly and would prefer another loan move to continue his development.

That stance has opened the door to a wider race. Burnley, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Ipswich, Coventry and Hull could offer Premier League football, but Bournemouth’s priority may be regular minutes.

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