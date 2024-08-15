Ipswich set to land Fulham and Everton target from Premier League rivals

Ipswich Town are set to complete the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Ipswich have reached an agreement with Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips over a season-long loan.

The agreement between the two clubs does not include an option to buy at the end of the loan period.

Fulham and Everton had also shown an interest in the England midfielder who is surplus to requirements at Manchester City.

Phillips has long been linked with a move away from City and reports in the January transfer window suggested that Juventus, Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle were interested in the midfielder.