Italian forward signs new Leeds deal

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has signed a new long-term contract with the Championship club.

The Italy international has signed a new four-year contract which will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

“I’m really happy for this extension,” Willy Gnonto told the club’s website.

“It’s been, since the start, I can say, my second home. I really enjoyed being here and with the ambition in the club, I see my future here.

“I feel like I can bring many things to the table. I know my qualities, of course and I know my character. So I try to give my best every time and I feel like everyone can see it.”

The 20-year-old joined Leeds United from Swiss club FC Zurich in 2022.