Juventus and Chelsea remain in talks for Sancho – But winger set for Man Utd stay

Juventus and Chelsea reportedly remain in talks to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho before the transfer window closes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus have improved their proposal today for loan with buy option.

But Manchester United are not keen on sending Jadon Sancho out on a plain loan with buy option, as they would require an buy obligation and salary coverage.

Chelsea are also still in active talks with Manchester United, but the Blues would want to include Raheem Sterling in a swap deal.

But Manchester United are not keen on signing Sterling, due to the winger’s massive salary. Juventus would also struggle to make a big enough bid for United to consider.

As it looks like now, Sancho looks likely to remain at Manchester United at least until the January transfer window.