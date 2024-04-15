Juventus and Spurs set to go head-to-head for €30m-rated Bologna star

Juventus and Tottenham are reportedly set to go head-to-head for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The young defender has been turning heads with his exceptional performances in Serie A, drawing interest from top clubs looking to bolster their defenses.

Italy international and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. Photo by Shutterstock.

Riccardo Calafiori‘s impressive form has also caught the attention of Italy’s national team coach, potentially paving the way for an international debut.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that both Juventus and Tottenham are preparing to make their moves, with the player’s current high performance setting the stage for a heated bidding war.

The report suggest that the 21-year-old is valued at around €30million.