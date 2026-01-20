Juventus join Nottingham Forest and Everton in race for former Aston Villa target

Juventus have added Youssef En-Nesyri to their striker shortlist as they explore options to strengthen their attack in the current window.

The Morocco international is attracting growing attention across Europe after another strong spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

According to Sky in Italy, the Serie A giants are monitoring En-Nesyri’s situation closely, with Nottingham Forest and Everton also keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.

Juve are weighing up whether to push ahead amid competition from both the Premier League and rivals Napoli.

Forest and Everton are both assessing forward reinforcements and see En-Nesyri as a proven option with top-level experience.

The striker has long been tracked by English clubs following his prolific time at Sevilla, where he impressed in both La Liga and European competition.

Aston Villa are one of the clubs that were strongly linked with the striker last summer.

Fresh from international duty with Morocco, En-Nesyri now faces a pivotal decision as interest intensifies on multiple fronts.