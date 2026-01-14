Nottingham Forest and Everton hold talks over move for former Aston Villa target

Youssef En Nesyri is once again on the radar of the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest and Everton both assessing a possible move for the Fenerbahce striker during the January window.

The two clubs are keen to add firepower and view the Morocco international as a ready-made option with experience at the highest level.

Reports from Sky Germany suggest conversations have taken place behind the scenes, with Fenerbahce aware of growing interest from England.

It is believed the Turkish side think Everton could hold an advantage if a deal materialises, although Forest have not ruled themselves out of the race.

En Nesyri, 28, is currently away on international duty at AFCON, where he is preparing for Morocco’s semi-final against Nigeria.

The forward has been followed closely by Premier League scouts for years after excelling at Sevilla and was previously linked with Aston Villa.