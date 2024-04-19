Juventus open talks for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Spurs target

The battle to secure Genoa’s standout forward, Albert Gudmundsson, intensifies as Juventus steps into the fray, directly engaging with his representatives.

The 26-year-old has been pivotal in Genoa’s Serie A campaign, netting 13 goals in 30 matches.

With Albert Gudmundsson’s impressive form, his market value has soared to at least €30m.

Previously, reports have suggested that Inter Milan have initiated talks over a move for Gudmundsson, but they now face competition from Juventus, who have also made contact.

Aston Villa, Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle United are also reported to be keen on signing the Iceland international this summer.

Juventus, aiming to sweeten the deal, might discuss higher-profile players including Fabio Miretti and Kaio Jorge.

Gudmundsson’s desire for Champions League football next season adds an extra layer of complexity, potentially impacting Tottenham’s pursuit.