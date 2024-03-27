Juventus ready to cash in on Aston Villa, Spurs and Newcastle target

Juventus are reportedly set to offload England Under-21 sensation Samuel Iling-Junior this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus are ready to cash with a Premier League transfer on the horizon for Samuel Iling-Junior this summer.

Despite his talent, the 20-year-old winger has struggled for consistent playtime under Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 setup, managing just one goal and two assists in 19 appearances, with only three starts.

Having joined from Chelsea’s Academy in 2020 and stepping up to the senior squad in 2022, Iling-Junior’s contract runs until June 2025.

Yet, without signs of an extension, Juventus seems poised to profit from his sale.

Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa have emerged as potential destinations for the winger, who is currently valued at around €15m.