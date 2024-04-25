Juventus ready to cash in on Man Utd and Aston Villa target

Juventus are reportedly considering selling Weston McKennie this summer to avoid a free transfer exit next year.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are facing stalled contract talks with McKennie, whose contract ends in 2025.

The American midfielder, previously loaned to Leeds United, impressed despite the club’s relegation, sparking interest from several English clubs.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie this summer, as the club looks to bolster its squad under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

McKennie, a solid performer at Juventus with 34 appearances and 10 assists this season, is admired by Ratcliffe and could soon find himself in the Premier League.

With Manchester United leading the pursuit ahead of Aston Villa, McKennie could be an ideal fit alongside rising star Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

As the summer transfer window approaches, it could be set for a bidding war for the midfielder.