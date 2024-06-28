Juventus want €30m for Newcastle and PSG target

Juventus are reportedly ready to part ways with 19-year-old defender Dean Huijsen, setting an asking price of €30 million.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian club aims to balance their finances by selling young talents like Huijsen and Matias Soulé.

Interest in the Spain U21 international is strong, with Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain leading the chase.

Additionally, Bundesliga clubs Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen have shown interest in Dean Huijsen.

Juventus are reportedly looking to secure a substantial fee to aid their financial situation.