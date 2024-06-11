Juventus winger keen on Aston Villa move as part of Luiz switch

Samuel Iling-Junior is eager to join Aston Villa as part of a swap deal involving Douglas Luiz moving to Juventus, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Chelsea academy product is open to returning to England in a deal that would see Aston Villa receive Samuel Iling-Junior, Weston McKennie, and €20 million, while Juventus would acquire the Brazilian midfielder.

Juventus is in search of a new central midfielder, especially with Adrien Rabiot’s potential departure at the end of his contract on June 30.

Douglas Luiz had a standout season for Aston Villa, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

Iling-Junior’s move to Villa could be a crucial part of Juventus’s strategy to strengthen their midfield in the 2024 summer transfer window.