Juventus youngster to undergo Villa medical today

Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior is reportedly having his medical at Aston Villa today.

The 20-year-old left winger is part of a deal that includes his transfer and that of Enzo Barrenechea in exchange for Douglas Luiz moving to Juventus.

Barrenechea, a 23-year-old midfielder, will also have his medical at Villa Park this week.

Samuel Iling-Junior joined Juventus’s academy from Chelsea in 2020 and has since shown considerable promise.

Juventus will pay £21 million plus the two players for Luiz, who has a valuation of around £42 million. Luiz is currently in Brazil for the Copa America, where he is also completing his medical for the Juventus transfer.