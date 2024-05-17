Lazio, Inter Milan and Girona target Man Utd outcast

Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United this summer, with three clubs vying for his signature.

Inter Milan, Lazio, and Girona are all in the race to sign the Dutch midfielder in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Inter Milan is keen on securing Van de Beek through a loan deal with an obligation to buy in 2025, giving them time to manage their finances.

Lazio sees him as a potential replacement for Luis Alberto, aiming to use funds from Alberto’s sale, estimated at €17 million (£14.5m), to facilitate the move.

Girona, newly qualified for the Champions League, offers an attractive option for the 27-year-old, leveraging their European competition status.

Manchester United, who originally paid £35 million to Ajax, may have to accept a fee below £20 million for Van de Beek.