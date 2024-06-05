Lazio star pushing for Aston Villa move

Matteo Guendouzi is reportedly eager to reunite with his former Arsenal coach Unai Emery at Aston Villa, driven by his strained relationship with Lazio boss Igor Tudor.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Matteo Guendouzi is actively pushing for a move to Villa to play under Unai Emery once again.

Lazio appointed Igor Tudor in March, but tensions have risen between the Croatian coach and the club’s directors over transfer strategies.

While Lazio wants Tudor to work with the current squad, the coach is demanding new signings. This discord extends to Guendouzi, who previously had a fallout with Tudor at Olympique Marseille.

Guendouzi’s desire to leave has intensified, and his agents have revealed Aston Villa’s interest. Corriere dello Sport claims that Lazio expects an offer from Villa in the range of €25 million to €30 million for the French midfielder in the coming days.