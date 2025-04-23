Le Havre star agrees to Man Utd move

Le Havre striker Enzo Kana-Biyik has reportedly agreed to join Manchester United this summer.

French outlet Le Parisien reports that the 18-year-old will join Manchester United on a free transfer when his contract with Le Havre expires in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The report claims that Manchester United will send the young striker out on loan to Swiss club Lausanne next season, a club that is owned by INEOS, who also own a stake in United.

Reports suggested earlier this week that United are set to agree on a deal to sign the 18-year-old striker, and the youngster now seems to have agreed to a deal.

Enzo Kana-Biyik is yet to feature for Le Havre’s senior side, but he has impressed for Le Havre’s B team in France’s youth league this season.

Reports have previously suggested that he was closing in on a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille.