Man Utd closing in on deal for French starlet

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of French starlet Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre.

Reports suggest United are set to agree on a deal to sign the 18-year-old when the striker’s contract with Le Havre expires this summer.

Journalist Christoper Michel from Fussball.news has claimed that the chances that Manchester United will sign the youngster ‘looks good’.

Michael made an post on X saying: “Will #MUFC make a move for Enzo Kana-Biyik? According to my information, it looks good. Negotiations with Le Havre are not necessery, as he’s a free agent. Great talent.”

Enzo Kana-Biyik has impressed for Le Havre’s B team in France’s youth league this season and reports have previously suggested that he was closing in on a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille.