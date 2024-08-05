Leeds lining up £7m bid for Norwich star

Leeds United are preparing to make an initial £7 million offer for Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, according to The Telegraph.

Leeds head coach Daniel Farke is targeting Rowe as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who recently joined West Ham for over £25 million.

Farke, familiar with Rowe from his time at Norwich, has initiated preliminary talks between the clubs.

However, there is still a significant gap between Leeds’ offer and Norwich‘s valuation of the 21-year-old England Under-21 international.

Jonathan Rowe, who debuted under Dean Smith in a Premier League match against Crystal Palace in December 2021, is seen as a versatile attacking option.