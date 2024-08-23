Leeds plot shock move for Premier League defender

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

Football Insider reports that Leeds are keen on signing a new right-back before the 2024 summer transfer window closes and could make a loan move for Max Aarons.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke worked with Aarons while in charge at Norwich City and it is reported that he would be keen to be reunited with the defender.

The 24-year-old made 20 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season.

Aarons is currently behind new Cherries signing Julian Araujo and Adam Smith in the pecking order at Bournemouth.