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Leeds United and Everton making checks on Spanish forward

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leeds United and Everton are making checks on Levante UD striker Carlos Espi as Premier League interest grows around the Spanish forward.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise in LaLiga and is now being watched closely by clubs looking for a powerful, mobile and high-upside attacking option.

According to Fichajes.net, Leeds and Everton have both asked about Espi’s situation, with his profile increasingly admired in England.

Barcelona have also been linked with a €15m move, while Levante are protected by a contract running until 2028.

Espi’s blend of height, penalty-box instinct and room for development makes him an attractive target.

Everton are searching for younger forwards who can grow into a demanding Premier League role, while Leeds are assessing options who could sharpen their attack.

Levante would not be under immediate pressure to sell, but a strong summer offer could test their resolve.

You can also follow every confirmed move and major rumour in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 guide.

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