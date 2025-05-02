Leeds United and Fulham eye Ipswich Town star

Leeds United and Fulham are both targeting a summer move for Ipswich Town full-back Ben Johnson, according to reports.

The 25-year-old joined Ipswich last year and has made 23 appearances this season, becoming a key part of their backline.

The Sun reports that Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Premier League and see Johnson as a potential boost to their defence.

Fulham, meanwhile, are also monitoring the situation closely as they look to strengthen their squad in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Ben Johnson signed a four-year deal with Ipswich in 2023, keeping him under contract until 2028. The Tractor Boys are under no pressure to sell, but interest is growing.

A West Ham academy graduate, Johnson made over 100 appearances for the Hammers before switching to Portman Road in search of regular football.