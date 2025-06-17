Leeds United forward on the radar of Sunderland and Leicester

Leeds United attacker Sam Greenwood is attracting serious interest from Sunderland and Leicester City.

The 23-year-old could be on the move this summer as Leeds prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Greenwood, who has just 12 months left on his contract, is expected to be available for a modest fee in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that has alerted both Sunderland and Leicester, with the former newly promoted and eager to add domestic depth to their squad.

The versatile forward has gained experience on loan at Middlesbrough and Preston North End, offering value as a flexible attacking option.

While not a prolific scorer, Greenwood’s technical quality and ability to slot into various roles make him an appealing target.

With Leeds likely open to offers, Greenwood could be one of the more affordable transfer options in the market for clubs seeking squad reinforcements this summer.