Leeds United ponder summer swoop for Leicester star

Leeds United are reportedly considering a summer move for Leicester City centre-back Conor Coady.

TEAMtalk reports that Leeds are considering a move for Coady, who has been struggling for game time at Leicester.

Leeds are looking to add to their options at the back with a new centre-back being a priority for manager Daniel Farke this summer.

The Whites could make a move for the 32-year-old if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Coady came close to leaving Leicester for Premier League rivals Wolves in the 2025 January transfer window.