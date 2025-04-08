Leeds United, Sheffield United and Leicester City target midfielder

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Al Wahda midfielder Brahima Diarra.

Africa Foot reports that the three English clubs, along with Trabzonspor, Sivasspor, Young Boys, Al Wasl and Sharjah are also keen on the midfielder.

The report claims that both Leeds United and Sheffield United sees Brahima Diarra as someone they would be interested in adding to their squad if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old left Huddersfield Town last year, when the club got relegated to League One.

The Mali youth international first joined Huddersfield back in 2019 and played 31 games before joining Al Wahda.