Leeds Utd agree deal to sign Man City defender

Leeds United have reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old Jayden Lienou from Manchester City.

The promising left-back is expected to join Leeds’ Under-21 squad as the club continues building for both the present and the future.

Jayden Lienou starred for City’s Under-18 side last season and was previously part of Everton’s academy before joining City in March 2024. Leeds will reportedly pay a £500,000 fee for the youngster.

This signing adds to a busy 2025 summer transfer window at Elland Road, following the arrivals of Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is close to completion, with Lienou seen as a key piece in Leeds’ long-term strategy as they return to Premier League action.