Leeds Utd and Burnley ponder swoop for Ipswich star

Leeds United and Burnley are reportedly considering making a move for Scotland international forward George Hirst from Ipswich Town.

Football Insider reports that Leeds United and Burnley hold an interest in the forward and could make a move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Both Leeds United and Burnley are heading back to the Premier League and will be looking to strengthen their squads in the summer.

George Hirst joined Ipswich Town in 2023 and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League, but has this season just scored twice.

Ipswich Town are keen to keep Hirst at the club and get him to sign a new contract, but the forward could be tempted to join either Leeds or Burnley with Premier League football on the table.