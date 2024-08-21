Leeds Utd and Southampton under pressure as Ipswich Town makes £15m opening bid for Sunderland star

Ipswich Town have reportedly tabled an opening offer for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Clarke has been linked with an number of clubs both in the Premier League and the Championship throughout the summer.

The Times now reports that Ipswich Town have made a formal bid for the 23-year-old winger.

The report says that Ipswich has made a bid for Jack Clarke that is believed to be in the region of £15 million.

Sunderland have not yet responded to the offer, but it is likely to fall short of their valuation.

Leeds United and Southampton have also been strongly linked with the winger in recent weeks and could make a move.

Reports in February suggested that Italian giants Lazio were also interested in signing the former Tottenham winger.