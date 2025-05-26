Leeds Utd, Burnley or Sunderland target Georgian playmaker

One of Leeds United, Burnley or Sunderland is reportedly targeting Sturm Graz star Otar Kiteishvili ahead of the summer window.

The Georgian international enjoyed an impressive season in Austria, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists across 42 matches. Capable of playing as a number 10 or on the left wing, Kiteishvili has emerged as a key figure for Sturm Graz since arriving in 2018.

Despite having two years left on his contract, the 29-year-old is expected to leave the club this summer. According to Austrian outlet Krone, one of the newly promoted Premier League clubs is actively discussing a move.

Kiteishvili, who has earned 47 caps for Georgia, could bring experience and creativity to whichever club wins the race.

His overall record stands at 53 goals and 38 assists in 227 appearances for Sturm Graz, highlighting his consistent attacking output.