Leeds Utd eye Liverpool defender as Firpo replacement

Leeds United are reportedly weighing up a move for Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas as they look to replace Junior Firpo ahead of their Premier League return.

The Whites are seeking reinforcements this summer after winning the Championship title and earning promotion.

Tsimikas, 29, appears to be surplus to requirements at Anfield with Liverpool expected to bring in a new left-back in the 2025 summer transfer window.

With Andy Robertson ahead in the pecking order, a summer departure looks likely for the Greek international.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds view Tsimikas as a Premier League-proven option who could immediately bolster their defence.

With Firpo expected to leave and other cover options being right-footed, Daniel Farke could prioritise Tsimikas as a key target in the transfer window.