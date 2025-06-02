Leeds Utd eye move for Newcastle star

Leeds United are reportedly lining up a move for Newcastle United’s Nick Pope as they look to bolster their squad for life back in the Premier League.

After sealing promotion with 100 points under Daniel Farke, the club is prioritising the addition of a reliable, top-flight goalkeeper.

Nick Pope has emerged as a key target after Illan Meslier’s inconsistent form last season, which saw Karl Darlow take over for the final games.

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle’s push to sign James Trafford could pave the way for Pope’s exit in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old has made over 220 Premier League appearances and holds six England caps. He also featured in Champions League and Carabao Cup fixtures for Newcastle.

His proven pedigree and experience make him an ideal candidate as Leeds aim to secure stability and survival in their Premier League return.