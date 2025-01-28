Leeds Utd make approach for Newcastle defender

Leeds United have reportedly made an approach to Newcastle United about defender Matthew Targett.

The Athletic reports of Leeds United’s move to sign the 29-year-old before the 2025 January transfer window closes on Monday.

Matthew Targett is behind in the pecking order at St James’ Park and would be interested in a move to get regular first-team football.

The defender has made just one league appearance for the Magpies this season.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his options at left-back, with Junior Firpo expected to leave the club in the summer.

Farke is keen to bring in Targett on loan for the rest of the season, rather than spending big on a short-term permanent deal.