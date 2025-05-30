Leeds United are preparing a £17 million bid to sign Aston Villa playmaker Emiliano Buendia as they strengthen their squad for life back in the Premier League.

Manager Daniel Farke is eager to reunite with Buendia, who he previously coached at Norwich City.

The Argentine attacking midfielder is seen as an ideal fit for the number 10 role at Elland Road, offering much-needed depth.

Buendia recently returned from a loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen and is reportedly open to a move in the 2025 summer transfer window.

According to journalist Sebastien Vidal, Villa are ready to sanction the transfer, with manager Unai Emery giving the green light for Buendia’s departure.

With Premier League experience and creative flair, Buendia could be a key figure in Leeds’ survival push next season under the guidance of 49ers Enterprises.