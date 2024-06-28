Leeds want £20m for Marseille target

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier has caught the eye of Marseille, who are keen on securing the French goalkeeper’s services, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Following their unsuccessful bid to return to the Premier League, Leeds aims to generate up to £100 million from player sales this summer, with Meslier expected to be a significant contributor.

The Yorkshire club reportedly values the 24-year-old at over £20 million.

Illan Meslier has been instrumental for Leeds since his move from FC Lorient in 2020, amassing 175 appearances and achieving 21 clean sheets in the last campaign.