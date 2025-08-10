Leicester and Southampton eye Sheffield Wednesday star

Sheffield Wednesday could face a fight to keep highly-rated goalkeeper Pierce Charles, with Leicester City and Southampton showing interest this summer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, both clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old ahead of potential moves.

Charles became Wednesday’s first-choice keeper late last season, overtaking Brighton loanee James Beadle, and is under contract until June 2027.

The Northern Ireland international joined the Owls in 2021 from Manchester City’s academy and has already made 15 senior appearances.

With Wednesday preparing for another Championship campaign, they are under no pressure to sell, but a significant offer could test their resolve.

Leicester and Southampton were both relegated from the Premier League last season.

Charles has previously been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham and Brentford.