Leicester, Birmingham and Arsenal keeping tabs on Salford wonderkid

Leicester City, Birmingham City and Arsenal are all reportedly keeping an eye on Salford City starlet Will Wright ahead of the summer.

Sky Sports News reports that the three clubs are watching the 16-year-old’s progress at Salford City after he broke into the League Two side’s first team this season.

Will Wright has made his senior, FA Cup and EFL debuts for Salford City this season.

Wright has scored more than 40 goals for Salford’s youth team and it is believed more clubs than Leicester City, Birmingham City and Arsenal are also watching his situation ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been impressed by what they have seen of Wright this season and the club’s academy recruitment staff are considering a summer move for the youngster.