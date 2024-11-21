Leicester City ahead of Spurs in race for Aston Villa forward

Leicester City are reportedly leading the race to sign young forward Louie Barry from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old has impressed while on loan at Stockport and reports have suggested that Villa boss Unai Emery was considering recalling the youngster.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that both Leicester City and Tottenham are keen on the 21-year-old, who spent time at the Barcelona academy in his youth years.

Aston Villa are looking for around £12million for the forward, with Leicester City leading the race for Louie Barry with 11 goals in 16 games so far this season.