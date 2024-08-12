Leicester City in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Leeds United target

Leicester City are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Adam Hlozek from Bayer Leverkusen.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that ‘negotiations are at final stages between the two clubs’ for Adam Hlozek.

The report claims that the deal that is being discussed is an loan with obligation to buy and Leicester are keen to get the deal done as soon as possible.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that talks are about a ‘fee of €17-18million’.

Leeds United were strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old Czech forward earlier in the transfer window.