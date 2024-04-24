Leeds United could use Summerville in bid for Czech striker

Leeds United are reportedly setting sights on Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek as part of their summer transfer strategy.

German outlet SportBILD reports that the Championship promotion hopefuls are preparing for a significant squad overhaul, with Hlozek identified as a key target.

Despite struggling to secure a regular spot in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side, the 21-year-old Czech forward is poised for a move, having not lived up to expectations since his transfer from Sparta Prague two years ago.

Concurrently, Leeds’ own star, Crysencio Summerville, has attracted attention from Leverkusen after an outstanding season, potentially opening the door for a swap deal.

Summerville, the Championship player of the year, has scored 19 goals this season, significantly contributing to Leeds’ promotion efforts.

With both clubs eyeing changes, a mutual agreement involving Hlozek and Crysencio Summerville could benefit all parties as Leeds look to strengthen their attack for Premier League football.