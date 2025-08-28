Leicester City join Ipswich Town and Coventry City in race for Danish striker

Leicester City have entered the race to sign Sturm Graz striker William Bøving as they look to strengthen their attack before the transfer window closes.

According to Football League World, the Danish forward is also attracting interest from Ipswich Town and Coventry City, while clubs in Spain are monitoring the situation.

The Foxes have endured a mixed start to the Championship season and manager Marti Cifuentes is keen to bolster his forward line.

With only Asmir Begovic arriving this summer, Leicester are short on attacking options, particularly with speculation over Abdul Fatawu’s future.

Bøving, 22, has impressed in Austria since leaving FC Copenhagen in 2022.

Valued at around £3m, the Denmark U21 international can operate as a striker or winger and has experience in European competition, notably scoring twice against Lazio in the Europa League.