Leicester City lining up shock move for former Southampton manager

Former Southampton manager Russell Martin has reportedly emerged as a shock target for Leicester City.

The Sun reports that Leicester City could make a move for Martin should Ruud van Nistelrooy leave the club after relegation.

The Foxes were impressed by Russell Martin’s work at Southampton while they were in the Championship.

Van Nistelrooy has failed to make an impact at Leicester City after succeeding Steve Cooper as manager at the club in November.

The report in the Sun suggests that some in the leadership at Leicester like Van Nistelrooy but ‘some within the club are already looking at a change’.