Leicester City signs former Aston Villa midfielder

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan from Burnley.

The 22-year-old arrives at the King Power Stadium after two years with the Clarets, where he recently netted his first goal in a Carabao Cup victory over Derby County.

A product of Aston Villa’s academy, Ramsey gained Championship experience with Norwich City and Middlesbrough before sealing a permanent switch to Burnley in 2023.

“I’m delighted to be a Leicester City player for the season,” Ramsey said of the move.

“I know it’s a club that has a great history and passionate supporters and I’m looking forward to showing what I can do in a Leicester shirt.

“I’m here to work hard, learn from the players and staff around me, and hopefully help the team build on what has been a great start to the season already.”

His progress was disrupted by a serious knee injury that sidelined him for over a year, but he has since returned to full fitness.

With limited opportunities at Turf Moor and Burnley strengthening their midfield further, Ramsey now heads to Leicester in search of regular football as the Foxes push for Premier League promotion.