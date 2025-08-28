Leeds United, Sunderland, Burnley and Crystal Palace target seals Sheffield United move in deal worth up to £10m

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Japhet Tanganga from Millwall as Ruben Selles strengthens his defensive options before the transfer deadline.

The 26-year-old centre-back, formerly of Tottenham, has joined the Blades after a year at The Den.

According to Sky Sports News, Sheffield United are paying an initial £7-8m for Tanganga, with the package potentially rising to £10m through add-ons.

The defender had also attracted interest from Leeds United, Sunderland, Burnley and Crystal Palace earlier in the window, but it is United who have won the race.

Tanganga made 40 Championship appearances for Millwall last season, becoming a key figure in their play-off push.

With his Premier League experience and versatility across the backline, Sheffield United hope he can play a pivotal role in their bid for an immediate return to the top flight.