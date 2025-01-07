Leicester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace offered the chance to sign Newcastle star

Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron has reportedly been offered to a number of clubs in the January transfer window.

CaughtOffside reports that Almiron has been offered to Leicester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

The Paraguay international is keen to stay in the Premier League, but the biggest interest in signing him have been from clubs from abroad.

Newcastle are looking for around €20-25 million if they are to let the midfielder leave in the 2025 January transfer window.

Olympiakos, Charlotte FC, Santos, Botafogo, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras have also been strongly linked with the 30-year-old.

The Sun reported on the interest from Crystal Palace, Leicester, Wolves, Stuttgart and Marseille in signing Almiron last month as well.

Almiron is desperate to leave the Magpies in order to get regular first-team football and the Geordies are keen to offload the winger by the end of the season.