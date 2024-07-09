Leicester lining up €25m bid for Aston Villa, Newcastle and Roma target

Newly promoted Leicester City are set to offer €25m for Juventus winger Matias Soule, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Foxes are keen on securing the Argentine talent, but Juventus’ asking price remains higher, reportedly not willing to sell for less than €40m.

Leicester’s interest comes amid competition from clubs like Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Roma, all of whom have previously shown interest in the young winger.

New Juventus coach Thiago Motta is expected to evaluate the 21-year-old during pre-season training before making a final decision on his future.

Leicester City are also nearing the acquisition of Matias Soule‘s former teammate Caleb Okoli, adding to their summer transfer activity.