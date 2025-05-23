Leverkusen eye move for Man Utd star amid Chelsea uncertainty

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, should Chelsea opt against signing him permanently after his loan spell.

Sancho’s future remains unclear, with his time at Stamford Bridge offering only glimpses of the form that once made him a Bundesliga star.

The 25-year-old has struggled to replicate his Borussia Dortmund success, where he tallied 40 goals and 47 assists in 118 games.

According to The Independent, Chelsea will make a final decision on Sancho after internal discussions this summer. Dortmund have already passed up the chance to re-sign him in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Leverkusen, who are in the market for a new manager following Xabi Alonso’s move to Real Madrid, are monitoring Sancho’s situation.

However, if Erik ten Hag lands the role, any interest may end given their strained history at United.