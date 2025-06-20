Leverkusen seal deal for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton target

Bayer Leverkusen’s move to sign Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah is ‘considered a done deal’.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg shared the update on his X account this morning.

Plettenberg states that a full agreement has been reached for a fee of €30 million plus add-ons and with Quansah signing a contract until 2030 with Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old centre-back is expected to have his medical next week.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton have also been linked with moves for the highly rated 22-year-old defender in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Quansah has impressed in limited appearances at Anfield but faces stiff competition for regular minutes behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez.

A transfer could offer him the opportunity for consistent game time and further development.