Nottingham, Newcastle, Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton target Liverpool defender

Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah is attracting growing interest from several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton are all eyeing a move for the highly rated 22-year-old defender in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Quansah has impressed in limited appearances at Anfield but faces stiff competition for regular minutes behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez.

A transfer could offer him the opportunity for consistent game time and further development.

Reports have suggested that German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the defender as well.

CaughtOffside reports that Liverpool are open to selling the England U21 international for around €30–35 million as they look to raise funds for reinforcements.

Forest are said to be leading the race, but the interest from Newcastle and others could spark a competitive bidding war. With Quansah showing immense promise, a move this summer appears likely.