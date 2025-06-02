Nottingham Forest closing in on deal for Brazilian trio

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of sealing a triple swoop from Brazilian club Botafogo, targeting striker Igor Jesus, left-back Cuiabano, and centre-back Jair Cunha.

The Premier League side are keen to strengthen ahead of their first European campaign in three decades, following qualification for the UEFA Conference League.

Botafogo striker Igor Jesus. Photo by Shutterstock.

The trio have impressed in Brazil’s top flight this season, with Jesus contributing eight goal involvements, Cuiabano tallying five from the back, and Cunha establishing himself as a defensive mainstay.

All three are seen as valuable additions as Forest look to deepen their squad. Talks are believed to be at an advanced stage.

According to The Athletic, Botafogo have already rejected Brighton’s bids for Cuiabano, but Forest are now leading the race. A deal could be finalised soon in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Igor Jesus has in recent months also been reported to be a target for the likes of West Ham, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford.