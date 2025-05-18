Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Brighton in race for Brazilian star

Nottingham Forest have joined Brighton in the battle to sign highly-rated Botafogo talent Cuiabano.

The 22-year-old Brazilian, who can operate as a left-back or winger, has impressed with two goals and three assists in 19 appearances this season.

His growing influence has sparked interest across Europe, with Brighton already having two bids rejected by the Brazilian club, according to the Athletic.

Ontheminute.com understands that Nottingham Forest are now monitoring the situation closely and could launch a move when the transfer window opens.

Cuiabano played a key role in Botafogo’s Copa Libertadores and Serie A triumphs, and his versatility makes him a valuable summer target.

Brighton, who are planning ahead with signings like Yun Do-young and Tommy Watson, now face stiff competition from the City Ground.

Botafogo are holding firm, but Premier League clubs remain determined to land the rising South American star in the 2025 summer transfer window.